Eastman Chemical (EMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical for the first quarter have been stable lately. The company will gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of strategic acquisitions, sustained innovation as well as efforts to reduce debt. However, Eastman Chemical faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation. Moreover, demand for its specialty products in China is weak due to the trade conflict. Unfavorable currency swings and higher pension costs are other headwinds that are denting the company’s performance. It is also exposed to certain challenges in the fiber business. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

