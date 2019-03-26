Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,033 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,997,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,997,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 741,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

