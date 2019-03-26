Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $81.02 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $81,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

