DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for RTL Group (RTL)

RTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €57.50 ($66.86) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.84 ($66.10).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

