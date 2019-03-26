Dystem (DTEM) Achieves Market Cap of $39,883.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Dystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, Dystem has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. Dystem has a total market cap of $39,883.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00022023 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022624 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dystem

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 5,164,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,073,278 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

