Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (GE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in General Electric by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-trims-stake-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.