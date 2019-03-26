Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,988. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

In other Duke Energy news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $309,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

