Domtar Corp (UFS) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Domtar worth $43,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Domtar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Domtar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Domtar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Domtar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.02. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Domtar had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $726,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dennis Garcia sold 11,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $580,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,651. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domtar from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Domtar Corp (UFS) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/domtar-corp-ufs-position-raised-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.