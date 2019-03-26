Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Holdings Lifted by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 146.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,744,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 554,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 153,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $285.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.90.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

