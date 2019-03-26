Dock Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $2.02 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00407583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.01606324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00224128 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001249 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,477,528 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

