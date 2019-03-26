Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Distributed Credit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX and Bibox. Distributed Credit Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $14,738.00 worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Distributed Credit Chain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain Token Profile

DCC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,422,933,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,001,092,023 tokens. Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave . Distributed Credit Chain’s official website is dcc.finance . The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Distributed Credit Chain is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX, Allbit, DEx.top, BitForex, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Distributed Credit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Distributed Credit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

