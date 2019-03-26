Diageo (DEO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $162.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diageo has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $164.55.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

