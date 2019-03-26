DFSCoin (DFS) Price Down 3.6% This Week

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One DFSCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFSCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006259 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016376 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00152223 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002547 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000317 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00050417 BTC.

DFSCoin Coin Profile

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. DFSCoin’s official website is dfscoins.com . The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here

DFSCoin Coin Trading

DFSCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

