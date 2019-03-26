Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Gap Up to $30.82

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.15, but opened at $30.82. Devon Energy shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 5790319 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry bought 11,651 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,799,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,641,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,722,000 after buying an additional 1,296,801 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2,129.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,217,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,632,000 after buying an additional 1,164,365 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

