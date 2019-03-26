Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DWNI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.10 ($47.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.20 ($54.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.20 ($51.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €44.31 ($51.52) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

