Deluxe Co. (DLX) Holdings Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth approximately $6,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DLX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.35. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

