Delphi Energy (DEE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Delphi Energy (TSE: DEE) recently:

3/15/2019 – Delphi Energy was given a new C$1.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Delphi Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$0.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Delphi Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Delphi Energy was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TSE DEE remained flat at $C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 82,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,102. The company has a market cap of $59.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98. Delphi Energy Corp has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$1.03.

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

