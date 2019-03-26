Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,770 ($36.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,711 ($35.42).

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DPH stock opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.48) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.87. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,992 ($26.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,180 ($41.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.16%.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.