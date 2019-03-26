Debitcoin (DBTC) Price Reaches $0.0025

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Debitcoin has a total market capitalization of $45,362.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. In the last seven days, Debitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.01483812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001449 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Debitcoin Coin Profile

DBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. Debitcoin’s official website is debitcoin.xyz . Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz . The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Debitcoin

Debitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

