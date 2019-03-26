Debenhams (DEB) Shares Up 38.9%

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) shot up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 60,844,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,480% from the average session volume of 3,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on DEB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Debenhams in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Debenhams from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Debenhams from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Debenhams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 14.88 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products.

