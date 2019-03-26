DealNet Capital (DLS) Trading Up 27.3%

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) was up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 366,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 332,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.69, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.82.

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

