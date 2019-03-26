Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $797,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,955.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

