DataOnBlock (DBLK) Price Reaches $0.0725

DataOnBlock (CURRENCY:DBLK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, DataOnBlock has traded flat against the US dollar. DataOnBlock has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $69,876.00 worth of DataOnBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataOnBlock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00412431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.01605627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00224944 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001262 BTC.

DataOnBlock Token Profile

DataOnBlock’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DataOnBlock is www.dataonblock.io . DataOnBlock’s official Twitter account is @dataonblock

Buying and Selling DataOnBlock

DataOnBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataOnBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataOnBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataOnBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

