Darsek Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (KED)

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Darsek has traded flat against the dollar. Darsek has a total market capitalization of $48,747.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darsek coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Darsek alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00037228 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006242 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016288 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00151685 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002609 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000313 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Darsek Coin Profile

Darsek is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2015. Darsek’s total supply is 23,965,372 coins. The official website for Darsek is ked.scificrypto.info

Buying and Selling Darsek

Darsek can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darsek should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Darsek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darsek and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.