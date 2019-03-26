Danone (BN) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.69 ($84.52).

Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a one year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

