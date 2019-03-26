D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,302,508 Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 9,449.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302,508 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.35% of Sibanye Gold worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of -0.18.

SBGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

