Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CYCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/cyclacel-pharmaceuticals-cycc-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.