Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.
CYCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.
