CVR Partners LP (UAN) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CVR Partners worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,918,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 428,396 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAN opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. CVR Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

