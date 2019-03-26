Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NYSE CW opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $648.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.52 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $151,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,647.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,681 shares of company stock worth $3,542,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

