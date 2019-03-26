CTS Co. (CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

CTS opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.33.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. CTS had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CTS by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CTS by 558.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 152.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

