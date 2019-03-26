Cronos Group (CRON) Shares Gap Down to $20.53

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $20.53. Cronos Group shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 15715091 shares changing hands.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. GMP Securities lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,024.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

