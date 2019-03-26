Cronos Group (CRON) Shares Gap Down to $20.53

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $20.53. Cronos Group shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 15715091 shares changing hands.
CRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. GMP Securities lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,024.00.
Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
See Also: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.