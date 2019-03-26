Critical Review: MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (MMDM) vs. Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH and Spanish Broadcasting System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH N/A N/A $450,000.00 N/A N/A Spanish Broadcasting System $134.71 million 0.01 $19.62 million N/A N/A

Spanish Broadcasting System has higher revenue and earnings than MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH and Spanish Broadcasting System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH N/A 40.92% 0.97% Spanish Broadcasting System 27.51% N/A -1.98%

Summary

Spanish Broadcasting System beats MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH Company Profile

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Modern Media Sponsor, LLC.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

