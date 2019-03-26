Critical Review: Docusign (DOCU) vs. Its Peers

Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) is one of 198 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Docusign to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Docusign and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docusign -60.84% -97.06% -33.79% Docusign Competitors -39.36% -25.26% -3.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Docusign and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docusign 0 4 8 0 2.67 Docusign Competitors 1665 7830 14450 716 2.58

Docusign currently has a consensus target price of $61.55, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.09%. Given Docusign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Docusign is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Docusign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Docusign and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Docusign $700.97 million -$426.46 million -18.13 Docusign Competitors $1.91 billion $228.78 million 39.04

Docusign’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Docusign. Docusign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Docusign competitors beat Docusign on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

