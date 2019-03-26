Critical Media Coverage Likely to Affect Boeing (BA) Stock Price

Headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Boeing’s ranking:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $525.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.91.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $370.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Mcallister sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.27, for a total transaction of $5,032,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

