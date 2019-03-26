Critical Analysis: KBC GRP NV/ADR (KBCSY) and Opus Bank (OPB)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Bank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

KBC GRP NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Opus Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Opus Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KBC GRP NV/ADR and Opus Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opus Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Opus Bank has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Opus Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than KBC GRP NV/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and Opus Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR 26.90% 13.41% 0.84% Opus Bank 10.74% 4.79% 0.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Opus Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and Opus Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.77 billion 2.46 $3.04 billion $3.53 9.78 Opus Bank $287.83 million 2.31 $30.31 million $1.28 15.13

KBC GRP NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. KBC GRP NV/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opus Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KBC GRP NV/ADR beats Opus Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; financial and advisory services; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of March 5, 2018, it operated 50 banking offices, including 31 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

