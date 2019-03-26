Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,879,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.72 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.13.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $347,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,024,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,991,605.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe acquired 40,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $1,002,136.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,303. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

