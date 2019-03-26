Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Major Shareholder Sells $9,278,250.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. sold 417,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $9,278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CRNX opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $559.61 million and a P/E ratio of -9.82. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $42.00.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,117.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.
