CRH (CRH) Receives Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRH. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Clarus Securities reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.
