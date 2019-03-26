CRH (CRH) Receives Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRH. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Clarus Securities reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of CRH by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 957,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 632,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 986,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,995,000 after buying an additional 511,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CRH by 551,608.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 452,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,272,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,023,000 after purchasing an additional 385,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,164,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

