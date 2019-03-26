Crest Nicholson (CRST) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at HSBC

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRST. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Numis Securities lowered Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.48) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Crest Nicholson to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 305 ($3.99) in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 408.25 ($5.33).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON CRST opened at GBX 376.60 ($4.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $956.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.