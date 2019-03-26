Crane Co. (CR) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Crane stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Crane’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 55,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $4,685,408.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 5,150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $437,441.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/crane-co-cr-holdings-reduced-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.