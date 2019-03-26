Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 149,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $25,335,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 746,709 shares of company stock worth $126,638,832. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemical Bank grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 1,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.