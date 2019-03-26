Covington Capital Management Invests $37,000 in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Stock

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,041,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 135,097 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,344,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,148,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 677,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 296,893 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASC. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

ASC stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Covington Capital Management Invests $37,000 in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/covington-capital-management-invests-37000-in-ardmore-shipping-corp-asc-stock.html.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.