Covington Capital Management Has $4.29 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

