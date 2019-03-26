Covington Capital Management Has $26,000 Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 96,656 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 218,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy cxo” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Concho Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.51 per share, with a total value of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $839,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

