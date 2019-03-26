Covington Capital Management Acquires Shares of 258 CME Group Inc (CME)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $205.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.07.

CME opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $153.90 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,650.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

