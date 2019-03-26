Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,572,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $44,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

