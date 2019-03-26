Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,545,007 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,294,000 after buying an additional 559,856 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,251,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,194,124,000 after buying an additional 186,641 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,142,328,000 after buying an additional 720,022 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.65 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

