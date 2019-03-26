Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

CORT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

