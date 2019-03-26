Coral Products (CRU) Stock Price Down 40.4%

Shares of Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) traded down 40.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10). 721,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,454% from the average session volume of 28,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Coral Products news, insider Sharon Adele Gramauskas sold 163,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £17,940.78 ($23,442.81).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

