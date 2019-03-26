Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Copart by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,833,000 after acquiring an additional 795,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,852,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,669,000 after acquiring an additional 493,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Copart by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,800,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Copart by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,293,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Copart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,948,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,448,000 after acquiring an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $3,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,495,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

